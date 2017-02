COWLEY COUNTY – A Kansas man died in an accident just after 6:30p.m. on Tuesday Cowley County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Honda motorcycle driven by David M. Ancell, 62, Longton, was eastbound on U.S. 160 one mile east of Cambridge.

The driver veered off the roadway, struck an embankment and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Ancell was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Shelley Funeral Home.