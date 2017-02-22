Former Kansas police chief enters plea in theft case

HALSTEAD, Kan. (AP) — A former southern Kansas police chief has entered a no contest plea to two misdemeanors involving the theft of ammunition from the town of Halstead.

A 60-day jail sentence was suspended after Steven Lewis agreed to pay $1,255 in restitution to the city, $230 in court costs and to surrender his law enforcement certification.

In exchange for the plea, the Harvey County prosecutor dismissed a felony charge alleging Lewis misused public funds.

The charges against Lewis arose after a KBI investigation found that Lewis deposited into his personal bank account checks meant to reimburse the city for ammunition he ordered for private individuals. Halstead’s former city administrator is facing a felony perjury charge. He’s accused of failing to disclose the reason for Lewis’ retirement.