2 men sentenced for Kansas hate crime attack

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Two Kansas men have been punished for their roles in a hate crime attack on three Somali men.

A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced Omar Cantero Martinez to 26 months. Armando Sotelo was given a time served sentence for the 20 months he has already been in jail.

Prosecutors say the two yelled racial and anti-Somali slurs at the men, who were sitting on a bench outside an African grocery store in Dodge City. They then attacked them.

Martinez used a broken glass bottle to stab one man and slash another man. A third injured man escaped to get help.

The men were tried last year on hate crimes charges but the trial ended in a hung jury. They later pleaded guilty — Sotelo to one hate crime count and Martinez to one perjury count.