Teams continue lake search for missing Kan. teen

BALDWIN CITY, Kan. (AP) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s office says the 18-year-old last seen Saturday evening before the boat he was on capsized in a county lake was Cameron Kirchner of Gardner.

Kirchner and a friend were on a boat the turned over on the Douglas County State Fishing Lake near Baldwin City Saturday. The other person, a 17-year-old, was able to swim to shore but Kirchner did not surface. Authorities originally said the missing person was 17.

Divers searched for Kirchner throughout the holiday weekend and the search continued Tuesday. Officials said they consider it a recovery, rather than a rescue effort.

Kirchner’s family said in a statement they appreciated the efforts of law enforcement and support received from friends and strangers. The family asked for privacy and declined media interviews.