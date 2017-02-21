Riley County Arrests February 21

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Jason Smith, 41, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 800 block of Vattier St. on February 17, 2017 at approximately 7:30 PM. Smith was arrested for violation of a protection order and criminal trespass, as well as a Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Smith’s total bond was set at $5,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for aggravated battery and possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol in the 600 block of N. 12th St. on February 18, 2017 at approximatel y 3:00 AM. Officers listed Polo Carrasquillo, 28, of Fort Riley, Kansas, as the victim when he reported that an unknown suspect battered him during an argument. A suspect was found to be in possession of a firearm during the course of the investigation. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for vehicle burglary in the 1100 block of N. 12th St. on February 18, 2017 at approximately 10:25 AM. Officers listed Arthur Below, 25, of Lawrence, Kansas, as the victim when an unknown suspect took an Xbox One, Nike running shoes, and other miscellaneous items out of his vehicle sometime between February 17, 2017 at approximately 10:30 PM and February 18, 2017 at approximately 8:00 AM. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $675.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Alexander Miller, 19, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on February 19, 2017 at approximately 11:25 AM. Miller was arrested on a Riley County District Court and a Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear. Miller’s total bond was set at $41,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Robert Gibbons, 27, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on February 19, 2017 at approximately 3:00 PM. Gibbons was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Gibbons’ bond was set at $5,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for attempted rape and aggravated burglary in the northeast part of Manhattan on February 19, 2017. Officers listed two 22 year old females as victims of attempted rape and aggravated burglary when they reported than an unknown suspect entered their house and attempted to rape them. The females reported that they fought off the unknown suspect, who then left the residence. Officers listed a third 22 year old female and a 22 year old male as victims of aggravated burglary, as they were in the residence at the time the offenses occurred. During the commission of these offenses, the suspect took an iPhone 5. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $600.00. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation and the nature of the crimes, no further information will be released. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Stephen Thompson, 53, of Herington, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on February 20, 2017 at approximately 11:35 AM. Thompson was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Thompson’s bond was set at $10,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Amber Blackaby, 31, of Manhattan, was arrested at the intersection of Kimball Ave. and Browning Ave. on February 20, 2017 at approximately 11:30 PM. Blackaby was arrested for driving while under the influence as well as a Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear. Blackaby was not given on a bond on the warrant, causing her to remain confined at the time of this report.

