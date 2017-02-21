Manhattan Entrepreneur Allyn Weddle Receives Award, Gives $10,000 to Local Charity

Allyn Weddle, owner of Weddle and Sons Roofing, was awarded the 2016 Kansas Katalyst recognizing his outstanding leadership, entrepreneurial ventures and active participation in his local community. Weddle was chosen from a sizeable group of talented and deserving nominees spanning the entire state of Kansas. He will be honored during an award presentati on on February 27 at 4:00 p.m. at The Fellow, 1125 Westport Dr., in Manhattan, Kan. The presentation can also be streamed live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/KansasKatalyst.

“I’m honored to have been chosen for the Kansas Katalyst Award,” Weddle said. “I am privileged to be leading a team that has united around a mission of “building better lives,” and this award can only be because of their hard work and commitment to serving our clients and the community.”

The Kansas Katalyst Award comes with a $10,000 cash prize donated to a charity of the winner’s choice. Weddle has chosen Relate 360 to receive the $10,000 award. A nonprofit devoted to encouraging healthy teen relationships, Relate 360 partners with parents and schools in the Flint Hills region. The program educates, challenges and inspires middle school to college students in the areas of personal value and integrity in relationships.

“We offer our heartfelt thanks and congratulations to Allyn Weddle, and agree that he is an exceptional choice for this award from Kansas Katalyst,” Susanne Renberg, executive director of Relate 360, said. “We are overwhelmed with gratitude that Allyn would choose Relate 360 to receive this gift. It comes at a very strategic time for our organization, and will be used to start an endowment with the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation, effectively giving to the work of Relate 360 for years to come! We are deeply grateful to both Kansas Katalyst and Allyn Weddle for great leadership and vision that so generously invests in this community and beyond.”

The Kansas Katalyst Award annually recognizes one Kansas entrepreneur or business owner who inspires others to do something faster, better and with a larger result; someone who sparks inspiration. Anyone with an inspiring story about an incredible Kansan is encouraged to submit nominations online at www.KansasKatalyst.com. 2016 award sponsors include Rocking M Media, Midland Exteriors, CoreScore Organizational Achievement Solutions, Strawn and Associates and The Kansas Chamber of Commerce.