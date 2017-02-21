First Farm Bill Hearing Thursday in Manhattan

The U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry has selected Manhattan to be the location of its hearing on the upcoming Farm Bill reauthorization, making it the committee’s first hearing to be held outside of Washington.

The hearing will take place Thursday at 2:00 p.m. inside McCain Auditorium and has been titled “Hearing from the Heartland: Perspectives on the 2018 Farm Bill from Kansas.”

The farm bill is passed roughly every five years by the U.S. Congress and is the primary agricultural and food policy tool of the federal government.

No ticket is required and the hearing is free to attend.