3 jailed in Kansas after attempt to take baby without permission

GEARY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Geary County are investigating 3 people on kidnapping charges after a weekend child custody fight, according to police.

Police arrested Jody Sandage37; Todd David Berry, 22; and  Letoshia Ann Mitchell, 20, all of Indiana.

“It was a child custody [incident] and after a scheduled visit, the mom attempted to take the baby without

permission,” said Junction City Police Department Lt. Trish Giordano.

All three suspects face possible kidnapping charges.  Sandage also faces a charge of Aggravated Battery and Mitchell faces additional charges of Aggravated Battery and Assault.