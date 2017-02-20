West Anderson project update

Traffic control on Anderson Avenue at the Anneberg Park entrance will be altered starting Monday and continuing for the next four weeks. Speed limits on Anderson Avenue and throughout the construction zone will be reduced to 20 mph.



Traffic will be down to one lane in each direction on Anderson Avenue through the work area at the entrance to the park. A temporary road has been installed for vehicles entering Anneberg Park. When exiting the park, only right turns will be allowed. Download the map above for details. Signs will be in place to assist the traveling public.

Additionally, the trail on the north side of the park remains closed. Please obey all traffic and trail closure signs and use caution in the area.