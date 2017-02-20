Truck driver sentenced for DUI crash that killed Kansas woman

PLATTE CITY, Mo. (AP) — A truck driver from Springfield was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty in a crash that killed a Kansas City, Kansas, woman.

Forty-one-year-old Adam Shaw pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter in the October 2013 death of 49-year-old Catherine Nienaber.

The four-year prison term was part of his plea agreement.

Prosecutors said Shaw’s tractor-trailer truck struck the minivan Neinaber was in on Missouri 45 in southern Platte County.

Shaw also pleaded guilty to two counts of assault related to injuries suffered by Neinaber’s son and the driver of another vehicle.

Authorities say Shaw was speeding and crossed the center line, hitting Neinaber’s vehicle. His blood alcohol reading was .116, nearly three times the .04 limit for commercial truck drivers.