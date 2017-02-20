Johnson Lifts K-State Past Texas, 64-61

Senior forward D.J. Johnson’s 3-point play with 1.3 seconds helped lift Kansas State past Texas, 64-61, on Saturday afternoon before 11,318 fans at the Frank Erwin Center.

The win helped the Wildcats (17-10, 6-8 Big 12) snap a 3-game losing streak and earn their first win at the Erwin Center since an 81-69 victory over the Longhorns on Feb. 23, 2013 to halt a 3-game skid in Austin.

With the score knotted at 61-all after K-State called its final timeout with 8.6 seconds, Johnson was able to collect sophomore Kamau Stokes’ miss and hoist up th e decisive shot before being fouled by Kendal Yancy with 1.3 seconds remaining. After Johnson hit the free throw, the Longhorns (10-17, 4-10 Big 12) were not able to get a shot off before the final buzzer sounded.

The play highlighted the return of Johnson, who has been slowed by an ankle injury that occurred in the waning moments in the home loss to No. 3/3 Kansas on Feb. 6. He missed the West Virginia game on Feb. 11 and played just 11 minutes off the bench in the loss to Iowa State at Bramlage Coliseum on Feb. 15. He finished the game with 9 points on 4-of-6 shooting with 2 rebounds in 20 minutes of action.

The last-second win highlighted a very strange offensive day for the Wildcats, which connected on 53.5 percent (23-of-43) from the field, including 53.3 percent (8-of-15) from 3-point range. K-State shot a season-best 76.2 percent (16-of-21) in the first half, which tied for the seventh-highest field goal percentage for a half in school history, before connecting on a season-low 31.8 percent (7-of-22) in the second half. It marked the 11th time this season that the team has hit on 50 percent or better from the field, including the sixth occasion in Big 12 play.

K-State was nearly flawless from the free throw line, knocking down 10 of its last 11 in the second half.

Senior guard Wesley Iwundu paced three Wildcats in double figures with a game-high 16 points on 5-of-10 field goals, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc, to go with team-bests in rebounds (7) and assists (4) in 35 minutes. Sophomore guard Barry Brown scored in double figures for the third straight games with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting, while Stokes registered double-digit points for the 17th consecutive game with 14 points.

Yancy led two Longhorns in double figures with a team-high 13 points off the bench.