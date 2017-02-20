Agriculture students named 2017 USDA diversity program winners

Tiffany Carter, doctoral student in agronomy, and Carlos Flores, senior in agricultural economics, have been named 2017 USDA Agricultural Outlook Forum Student Diversity Program winners and will get to attend the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Outlook Forum, Feb. 23-24, in Washington D.C.

The forum, “A New Horizon: The Future of Agriculture” is USDA’s largest annual event.

“USDA’s Outlook Forum gives these students the opportunity to hear leaders describe their vision for the direction of agriculture’s future,” said USDA chief economist Robert Johansson. “USDA in turn welcomes the next generation to learn so they might excel to even greater heights in their careers.”

In all, 20 university undergraduate juniors and seniors from around the country majoring in agricultural-related studies were selected as winners based on their essays, “Agriculture As A Career.” In addition, eight graduate students were selected as winners nationwide after submitting essays on “The Greatest Challenge Facing Agriculture Over the Next 5 Years.”

Each institution conducted a preselection process and chose the final best two essays among the applicants based on the recommendations from their academic deans or department chairs.