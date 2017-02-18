Kansas game warden official: Facebook page is helpful

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas game wardens are getting help from a Facebook page that has more than 42,000 followers.

Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism game warden Dan Melson says that the social media page is helpful. Melson, who created the page in 2014, says he came up with the idea after seeing other states doing well with theirs.

Melson says the page was crucial to the understaffed law enforcement group.

Officials are hoping the social media exposure will help as a recruiting tool. Melson says the department has six vacancies for field officers.