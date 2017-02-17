Take the Polar Plunge for Kansas Special Olympics!

The Kansas Special Olympics Polar Plunge is taking place in the Little Apple tonight!

Manhattan plungers will plunge in an above ground pool with decking, in front of Gate B at the Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Registration, Texas Roadhouse Tailgate and the Polar Plunge will all be in one place. Heated changing facilities will be offered in the outside perimeter restrooms at the stadium. Gather your friends for this Polar Plunge Toga Party!

All car traffic will be required to enter either Gate 1 or Gate 5 on the west side of the stadium.

Online Registration is now closed, however, you can still make donations online.