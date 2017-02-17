Structure Fire at 421 Tuttle Creek Boulevard

At 11:44 p.m., the Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched to 421 Tuttle Creek Boulevard, Imperial Gardens, for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival crews found a single-story commercial structure with light smoke showing. Crews entered the structure and quickly extinguished a fire in the kitchen. The fire was contained within 10 minutes with a total of 16 firefighters responding on 6 fire apparatus.

No one was in the structure at the time of the fire. The business received an estimated loss of $1,000 to the contents and $1,000 to the structure. The owner of the property is listed Manhattan Marketplace Shopping Center LLC of Columbia, Missouri.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a build up of grease on the cooking appliance.