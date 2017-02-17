Riley County Arrests February 17

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for identity theft and criminal use of a financial card in the 800 block of Allison Ave. on February 16, 2017 at approximately 12:45 PM. Officers listed S teven Challacombe, 46, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported that an unknown suspect opened a credit card in his name sometime between September 20, 2016 and October 1, 2016 and spent approximately $520.00 at a Footlocker in New York. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $520.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for domestic battery (x2) and criminal damage to property (domestic related) in the southeast part of Manhattan. A 24 year old female reported that a male known to her damaged her vehicle and struck her. The 32 year old male reported that the 24 year old female struck him in the face. Stephen Cottrell, 32, of Meade, Kansas, was arrested for criminal damage to property. Cottrell’s bond was set at $1,000.00. Cottrell was not confined at the time of this report. Elizabeth Scribner, 24, of Manhattan, was arrested for domestic battery. Scribner’s bond was set at $1,000.00. Scribner was not confined at the time of this report. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $700.00.

