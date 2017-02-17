The Latest: Kansas Legislature passes big income tax hike

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the Kansas Legislature’s debate over raising income taxes to help balance the budget (all times local):

10:55 a.m.

The Kansas Legislature has approved a big increase in personal income taxes to help balance the state budget in a move that defies Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.

Senate approved a bill Friday that would generate more than $1 billion over two years. The vote was 22-18.

Senators acted the day after the House approved the measure, so the bill goes to Brownback. He has strongly criticized the bill and said he would not sign it, but he has so far stopped short of saying specifically that he would veto it.

The bill would abandon core tax-cutting policies Brownback championed in 2012 and 2013 to help close projected budget shortfalls totaling nearly $1.1 billion through June 2019.

Supporters did not have the two-thirds majorities necessary to override a possible veto.

_____

7:35 a.m.

Majority Leader Jim Denning says the Kansas Senate is moving quickly on a bill to increase income taxes to help balance the state budget because members want to move on to other issues.

Denning said he believes supporters of the House-passed bill can keep amendments off of the measure during a debate Friday so that they can send it to Republican Gov. Sam Brownback. The bill would raise more than $1 billion over two years starting in July by abandoning core tax policies championed by Brownback.

The House passed the bill Thursday but it did not have a veto-proof, two-thirds majority.

Denning said senators can’t go forward with work on issue such as school funding until they’ve decided how to close projected budget gaps totaling $1.1 billion through June 2019.

