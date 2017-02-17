Kan. community college student arrested; pot found in dorm room

RENO COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Reno County are investigating a suspect on drug charges and have made an arrest.

Police arrested Andre Harris, 20, at a dorm on the Hutchinson Community College campus.

An employee of the college smelled marijuana coming from the suspect’s room. They came into the room and found two bags of marijuana sitting on top of a scale. That led to a search of the room where they allegedly found 17 more individual bags of marijuana. Total weight coming to around 27 grams.

Harris took ownership of the marijuana, but denied he was selling it. But, police apparently found a text on his phone from someone wanting to purchase marijuana.

He faces possible charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute within a thousand feet of a school.

In court, he asked for a reduction of the $7,500 bond and Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen agreed to lower it to $5,000.

He’ll be back in court next week to see if the state has filed formal charges.