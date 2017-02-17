Bellus Academy to host Senior Open House and Model Call next week

Unsure about where to go after high school? Bellus Academy will be hosting an open house for high school seniors on Wednesday, February 22 at 6:30 pm.

Bellus Academy offers programs in beauty and wellness, and you could be graduated within a matter of months instead of years.

High school seniors and parents are invited to tour the school and learn about financial aid and scholarships available to those who qualify.

Call 785-370-7004 now to reserve your spot.

Bellus Academy is looking for models ages 18-25 to apply for a Model Call on Saturday, February 25 from 10 am to 1 pm. Anyone under 18 must have a parent/guardian release prior to the call.

Applicants are asked to arrive at 9:15 a.m. with no product in hair or makeup on.



Those who would like to apply must call 785-370-7006.

Previous modeling, dance, or pageant experience is preferred.