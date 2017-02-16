We’re Freezing for a Reason!

Q Country 103.5 and DJ Dan are freezing for a reason!

Starting at noon today, DJ Dan will be on the roof of Taco Johns in Manhattan. He’ll stay there for 24 hours straight until noon on Friday and raise as much for Manhattan Special Olympics as he can. No breaks. No coming down to warm up. No excuses.

For Thousands of Athletes worldwide, and for many right here in the Manhattan, Junction City, and Wamego area, Special Olympics serves it’s athletes and allows them to compete and to thrive. Having a Special Olympics group in Manhattan is extremely important to the athletes it serves. But, it comes at a cost. Travel, equipment, events…the list is endless.

“We’re trying to raise money to do the basketball competition,” said Manhattan Special Olympics Treasurer Jamie Schnee. “Regionals are coming up February 25th in Junction City. State competition is March 15 through 17 in Hays and it costs about $11,000 to go. We don’t get any money from the state or anything. We rely completely on fundraisers, so this is a great opportunity to help our 55 basketball athletes go compete.”

You can make donations at Taco Johns in Manhattan, stop by the Q Country Studios, or on our Facebook page or at QCountry1035.com!

“Community support is the biggest thing for us,” Schnee said. “We want to get our name out there and let everybody know that we have this community of people who like to promote healthy athletes and healthy relationships. We just rely so much on the community and appreciate everything that everybody does.”

Freezing for a reason is Presented by Meritrust Credit Union with Q Country 103.5! Our Community Challenge sponsor is United Rental!

Donate today!