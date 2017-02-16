Silver Alert issued for missing Kansas couple

LYON CUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are working to locate an elderly couple reported missing from North Lyon County.

Sheriff’s deputies reported family last spoke to Rosetta, 63, and Meredith Heathman, 70, on Tuesday morning, according to a media release.

The Heathman had plans to go to dinner in Emporia that day.

The couple are driving a gray 2016 Dodge Journey SUV with a Kansas disabled veteran 8402 plate. There is a sticker on the rear window that says “Tet Offensive.”

Meredith and Rosetta have a history of heart related diseases.

The Heathmans live in the area of the 1900 block of Road 300 in North Lyon County.

Anyone with information is asked to call 620-341-3205.