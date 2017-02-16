Riley County Arrests February 16

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Christina Reyes, 29, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on February 15, 2017 at approximately 12:35 PM. Reyes was arrested on a Pottawatomie County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Reyes was given no bond, and was not confined at the time of this report.

Patrick Wahl, 31, of Westmoreland, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on February 15, 2017 at approximately 7:00 PM. Wahl was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation. Wahl’s bond was set at $7,500.00, and was not confined at the time of this report.

