K-State Alumni Association offers travel packages to Vanderbilt football game

The K-State Football team will travel to Nashville on Sept. 16 to take on the Vanderbilt University Commodores. Join the K-State Alumni Association to cheer on the Wildcats.

The Association will offer two- and three-night land packages which include hotel accommodations, gameday transportation, a tour souvenir and more. Also included in the three-night package is a Nashville Day Tour on Friday and admission to the Country Music Hall of Fame. Additionally, the Alumni Association will host a pregame event in Nashville on gameday.

“The Alumni Association is proud to offer travel packages to special away games like this,” said Amy Button Renz, president and CEO of the Alumni Association. “We had an excellent turnout of K-Staters at last year’s game at Stanford, and we are happy to work with Sports & Entertainment Travel to offer another tour in Nashville.”

The travel packages are available for booking now. For more information about the trip or to register, visit www.k-statesportstours.com or call 1-888-402-8055. Game tickets are not included with the travel packages.