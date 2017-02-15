Tower of Power performing at McCain Thursday

For close to 50 years, Tower of Power has been creating their own kind of soul music. Since 1968, Tower of Power has delivered their unique brand of music to their f ans, appearing before sold-out crowds as they tour the world each year. Tower’s sound can be hard to categorize, but the band’s leader and founding member, Emilio Castillo, has labeled their sound as “Urban Soul Music.”

Tower’s rhythm section lays down a groove like no other band. The band’s horn driven sound is unique, and the way they approach everything, from writing and arranging to mixing and performing, is totally their own. Combine all of that with an outstanding lead vocalist and you have one of the most dynamic groups of musicians to ever hit the stage.

Tower of Power will perform this Thursday at 7:30 p.m. inside McCain Auditorium. McCain box office open weekdays 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; 90 minutes before show.