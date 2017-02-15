Riley County Arrests February 15

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and theft in the 400 block of Poliska Ln. on February 14, 2017 at approximately 9:45 AM. Officers listed Shannon Locke, 45, of Junction City, Kansas, as the victim when he reported that an unknown suspect slashed his vehicle’s tires and stole a cable sling and a 6 foot steel bar. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,810.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to r emain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Israel Maldonado, 45, of Chapman, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on February 14, 2017 at approximately 3:05 PM. Maldonado was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Maldonado’s bond was set at $5,000.00, causing him to remaind confined at the time of this report.

Lyle Henderson, 35, of Junction City, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on February 14, 2017 at approximately 4:50 PM. Henderson was arrested on a Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear. Henderson’s bond was set at $7,500.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 3700 block of Saddlehorn Trl. in Ogden, Kansas, on February 14, 2017 at approximately 6:35 PM. Officers listed Asic as the victim when the company reported that an unknown suspect took a Dynatel advanced cable locator along with electrical leads and a wrench from a work site. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,080.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Kyle Thompson, 30, of Sheridan, Wyoming, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on February 14, 2017 at approximately 11:25 PM. Thompson was arrested on a Pottawatomie County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Thompson was given no bond, and was not confined at the time of this report.

