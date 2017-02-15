Q Country 103.5 February Teacher of the Month!

The February winner of Q Country’s Teacher of the Month contest is Mr. Chris Field from Woodrow Wilson Elementary.

Mr. Field teaches 6th grade and was nominated by Avery Hafliger, one of many talented students in his class.

“They’re just a really good class and they’ve made lots of improvement this year,” Field said. “Avery’s just an awesome all-round student.”

To go along with several other prizes, Mr. Field and his class also received a $250 check from Thrivent Financial to go toward classroom projects. Field says he already has a good idea where some of that money will go.

“We’re building towers right now and we need to get some wood,” Field said. “I don’t know if we have funds at school right now to do that, so that’s one thing for sure we’re going to use it on.”

Q Country Teacher of the Month Teacher wins:

Kansas State Bank $50 Little Apple Dollars Dinner for 2 Bourbon and Baker or Harry’s- $100.00 gift card Meritrust – Visa Gift Card Manhattan Town Center – $50 Gift Certificate GTM Plaque Freddy’s Frozen Custard Little Caesar’s Pizza Taco John’s Kids meal certificate Manhattan Dental- Teeth Whitening Thrivent Financial – $250 for class projects

The student who nominates their winning teacher gets s pizza party from Little Caesar’s and treats from Freddy’s Frozen Custard for the class.

Want to nominate your teacher to be Q Country 103.5’s Teacher of the Month? Visit here to submit!