Kansas restaurant, nightclub damaged in fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A fire that badly damaged a restaurant and nightclub near downtown Topeka is under investigation.

The fire at the Famous Door & Thelma’s Corner was reported just before 6 a.m. Damage is estimated at $125,000. No one was hurt.

Dispatchers received several calls about the fire from motorists on Interstate 70 who spotted it. Topeka Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Herrera says flames were through the roof when firefighters arrived.

A possible electrical malfunction is among the causes being investigated.