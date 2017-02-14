Store sued by family of Kan. woman killed in parking lot accident

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The husband of a woman killed in a Dillons parking lot is suing the grocery store for negligence.

The Wichita Eagle reports 60-year-old Annette Hedke died in February 2015 after slipping in the parking lot and then struck by a vehicle driven by Dillons employee Christopher Schrader.

Schrader was charged with involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence and other crimes. He was sentenced to nearly six years in prison.

Sean Brennan, Dennis Hedke’s attorney, says it’s unclear whether Schrader was working at the time of the accident.

The suit, asking for more than $75,000, says Dillons should have been aware of Schrader’s alcohol problem that’s shown from a previous felony DUI conviction.

Dillons spokewoman Sheila Lowrie said she could not comment on the suit, but that the company “remains deeply saddened by the tragic death of Mrs. Hedke.”