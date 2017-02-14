Riley County Arrests February 14

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for aggravated battery and criminal trespass in the 3400 block of Anderson Ave. on February 13, 2017 at approximately 5:55 PM. Officers listed Kevi n Walters, 57, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported that a suspect struck him with a truck when the suspect was found dumping trash at a KDOT facility. No injuries resulted from the contact.

Kyle Thompson, 30, of Sheridan, Wyoming, was arrested in the 2500 block of Butterfield on February 14, 2017 at approximately 1:40 AM. Thompson was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement officer, driving while suspended, and tampering with an interlock device. Thompson was also arrested on a Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for probation violation. Thompson’s total bond was set at $7,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

