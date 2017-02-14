Police investigate Valentine’s Day, Kansas armed robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating an armed robbery and asking for help to locate a suspect.

Just after 3a.m. on Valentine’s Day, police responded to a fast food restaurant in the 1900 Block of SW 10th in Topeka, according to a media release.

Employees told police a black male wearing a black face mask and black clothing entered the business, showed the clerk a handgun and demanded money.

He escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash and left the area on foot headed east.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Topeka police.