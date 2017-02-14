Local Cheer Teams Win National Title in Kansas City

Allegiant Cheer Elite competed at the Rockstar Cheer and Dance National Championship in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday, February 4.

Aftershock brought home the title of National Grand Champion in the Recreational Division, as well as National Champions for their 1st place finish in the Senior Intermediate Division.

High Voltage, also earned the title of National Champions for their amazing 1st place finish in the Junior Novice Division.

Aftershock and High Voltage remain undefeated this season and are working hard to maintain that status through U.S. Finals on April 22 in Omaha, Nebraska to bring home the coveted white jackets!