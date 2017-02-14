Kansas man sentenced for deadly shooting during argument

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a Wichita man has been sentenced to 58 years in prison for fatally shooting another man.

The Sedgwick County prosecutor’s office says 24-year-old Travis Johnson shot JaRon Sanders in the head last year while they were arguing in the street in front of Sander’s home.

Johnson was convicted in January of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm. He also was found guilty of a 2014 probation violation and an offender registration violation in 2015.

The sentencing was Friday.