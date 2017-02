A high speed chase resulted in an injury accident Tuesday afternoon in Manhattan.

According to Riley County Police the chase began in Shawnee County and went through Pottawatomie County before ending with an injury accident on 4th and Fort Riley Boulevard.

Riley County Police secured the scene for the Kansas Highway Patrol, closing all lanes on Fort Riley Boulevard from Juliette to 4th Street for over an hour.

