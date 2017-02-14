2017 Flint Hills Home Show Coming Soon!

The 2017 Flint Hills Home Show is coming to the National Guard Armory in Manhattan March 4 and 5, 2017.

Plan to find inspiration and innovations for your dreams of home living.

This year’s show is the largest show ever in the Flint Hills Area. 180 plus booths and displays inside and out will create a very vibrant and active show. And be sure to visit the food court, and kids play area always a popular treat at the show.

Families are encouraged to attend this community event.

Those attending will discover the latest in decorating and remodeling ideas for the home. You will find new construction, landscaping and remodeling ideas as well as displays for pools and patios. Insurance, mortgage and investment companies offer opportunities to finance your dreams as well as technology companies that will be there to share the latest information and innovation trends to make your lifestyle at home more relaxed and enjoyable. You’ll even find new innovative cleaning concepts, yard equipment and interior decorating ideas to dream about while you are inspiring your home improvement ideas.

Admission $5 for adults, children 12 and under are admitted free. Additional show information is also available at flinthillsbuilders.com

The show will be open to the public Saturday March 4 from 9am – 5pm and on Sunday March 5 from 11am – 4pm.

Prizes and giveaways will be offered from many vendor booths. A SONOS Music System will be given away by drawing for all those that complete a show “punch card”. These cards will be available free at the entry to the show.

The Riley County Garden Show has joined the Home Show again this year. Stop by the K-State Research and Extension/Riley County booth for information on our community extension and garden programs.

The Flint Hills Area Builders Association presents the 2017 Home Show. Major sponsors are, Weddle and Sons, Midland Exteriors, Vanguard Home Design, Custom Wood Products, Redi Systems, United Heating and Cooling, Fox Home Innovations, Manhattan Carpet and Interiors and ABC Seamless, Star Lumber, and K-State Federal Credit Union.

“So Many Ideas, So Many Plans to Make” at the 2017 Flint Hills Home Show.