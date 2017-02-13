Riley County Arrests February 13

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 1600 block of McCain Ln. on February 11, 2017 at approximately 12:15 AM. Officers listed ATO Fratenity as the victim when they reported that an unknown suspect damaged a window. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,000.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCP D or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Travis Rock II, 23, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 300 block of N. 8th St. on February 12, 2017 at approximately 8:05 PM. Rock was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rock’s bond was set at $5,000.00. Rock was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for criminal deprivation of property in the 300 block of N. Park St. in Ogden, Kansas, on February 13 at approximately 1:30 AM. Officers listed Rebecca Ezell, 31, of Ogden, Kansas, as the victim, when she reported that a suspect known to her borrowed her 2004 white Chevrolet Cavalier, but did not return it and was not answering calls or texts. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,200.00.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.