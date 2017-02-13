Kansas woman hospitalized after vehicle hits ditch, overturns

CHASE COUNTY – A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 11p.m. on Sunday in Chase County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Nissan Maxima driven by Darla T. Hogan-Cahoone, 57, Merriam, was traveling northeast on UP Road five miles southeast of Strong City.

The vehicle was fishtailing and the driver overcorrected to the right.

The vehicle entered the east ditch and overturned.

Hogan-Cahoone was transported to Newman Memorial Hospital. She was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.