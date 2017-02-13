Kansas man jailed after alleged attack on 21-year-old woman

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a suspect for alleged kidnapping and battery.

Police arrested Richard Swartz, 31, after an alleged domestic situation early Saturday morning, according to Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester.

A 21-year-old victim reportedly ran to a nearby house to call authorities she was allegedly hit in the face, choked and held against her will following an argument at couple’s residence in the 900 block of Roach Street.

The victim told police Swartz smashed her phone, struck her in the face, choked her and threatened her with a knife. The victim also told authorities she was forced into a car as the suspect went to a convenience store, according to police.

The woman was able to get out of the house, and ran to a residence on Morningside Drive, where she called authorities around 3:30 a.m.

She was transported to the hospital with bruises on her face and neck.

Swartz faces aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, criminal threat and damage to property charges.