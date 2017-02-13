Architectural engineering students earn national scholarships

Two K-State seniors in architectural engineering have been awarded national scholarships for the 2017-2018 academic year from the ASHRAE organization, formerly called the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers.

Michelle Ragan has been selected to receive the Alwin B. Newton Scholarship and Casey Bertelsman has been selected to receive the ASHRAE General Scholarship. Both are $5,000 scholarships awarded for outstanding scholastic and leadership abilities, character and potential service to the heating, ventilation, air-conditioning and refrigeration profession.