Kansas man dies after motorcycle, pickup crash

WABAUNSEE COUNTY- A Kansas man died in an accident just before 4p.m. on Friday in Wabaunsee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Harley Davidson Motorcycle driven by Roger D. Meyer, 73, Topeka, was northbound on Harveyville Road at Mockingbird Hill Road one mile north of Harveyville.

The motorcycle entered the southbound lane while negotiating a curve and was struck by a southbound 2001 Ford F150 driven by Kimberleigh Michelle Kopp.

Meyer was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Shawnee County Coroner.

Kopp was transported to Stormont Vail.

Meyer was wearing a helmet, according to the KHP.