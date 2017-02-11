Kansas mailman enters plea to stealing gift card, cash from mail

WICHITA, KAN. – A Derby man pleaded guilty in federal court in Wichita today to stealing mail while he worked as a mail carrier, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Gary W. Yenzer, 34, Derby, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of theft of U.S. mail.

In his plea, he admitted that in August and September 2016 while working as a mail carrier in rural Sedgwick County he stole mail.

Investigators learned Yenzer looked for birthday and anniversary cards so he could remove cash and gift cards. He kept the cash and sold some of the gift cards for cash, but he did not use the gift cards for fear of them bring traced to him.

Sentencing is set for May 1. The government has agreed to recommend a sentence of a year and a day in prison