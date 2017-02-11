Home damaged in Kansas grass fire

RENO COUNTY – Fire officials say a neighbor using a burn barrel and red flag burn conditions are responsible for damage to a home on Friday.

Just before 3:30p.m. Friday, the Hutchinson Fire Department responded to the 900 Block of North Wilshire for a reported grass fire and a home was involved in the blaze.

Crews quickly extinguished the grass fire and then the exposed exterior of the home was extinguished.

The fire damage to the home was estimated at $15,000.

The cause of the fire was due to a neighboring home burning in burn barrels and due to Red Flag burn conditions, spread rapidly.

No injuries were reported.