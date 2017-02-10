Riley County Arrests February 10

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for theft in the 2300 block of Stagg Hill Rd. on February 9, 2017 at approximately 10:50 AM. Officers listed Briggs Auto Group as the victim when they reported that they sent money to a suspect to purchase used vehicles in December, but they never received vehicles and have been unable to make contact with the suspect. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $187,800.00.

Officers with the Riley County Police Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to an injury accident that occurred at Seth Child Rd. and Anderson Ave. on February 9, 2017 at approximately 6:20 PM. When officers arrived, they found that Jerry Marrow, 67, of Manhattan, was driving in the southbound lanes on Seth Child when he struck a bicyclist, Johnathon Crowder, 20, of Manhattan. Crowder was transported to Via Christi for treatment. No citations were issued at the scene of the accident.

