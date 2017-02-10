Q Country 103.5 is freezing for a reason!

For Thousands of Athletes worldwide, and for many right here in the Manhattan, Junction City, and Wamego area, Special Olympics serves it’s athletes and allows them to compete and to thrive. Having a Special Olympics group in Manhattan is extremely important to the athletes it serves. But, it comes at a cost. Travel, equipment, events…the list is endless. That is why Q Country 1035 is freezing for a reason.

Starting at noon on February 16th, DJ Dan will climb the roof of Taco Johns in Manhattan. He’ll stay there for 24 hours straight until noon on the 17th and raise as much for Manhattan Special Olympics as he can. No breaks. No coming down to warm up. No excuses.

We need donations! You can make donations at Taco Johns in Manhattan, stop by the Q Country Studios, or on our Facebook page or at QCountry1035.com!

Freezing for a reason is Presented by Meritrust Credit Union with Q Country 1035! Our Community Challenge sponsor is United Rental!

Please…donate today!