Kansas Republican Party state convention this weekend

The 2017 Kansas Republican Party state convention will be held in Manhattan this weekend. The convention will run from 6:30 pm Friday to 4:30 pm Saturday at the Ma nhattan Convention Center. Registration is $20.

Scheduled events include the traditional Kansans for Life breakfast and Dwight D. Eisenhower Excellence in Public Service series. Those sessions lead into receptions from GOP organizations, elected officials and candidates before district meetings. Lunch features guest speaker Lt. Col. (Ret.) Allen West, political commentator and former member of the U.S. House of Representatives.