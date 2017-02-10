Kan. AG pushing to strengthen human trafficking, child porn laws

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is pushing for changes that would strengthen the state’s laws against human trafficking.

The state Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday introduced a bill containing Schmidt’s proposals. He said in a statement that the changes would put Kansas “in the top tier” of states in fighting trafficking.

His proposed changes include specifically making it a felony to knowingly sell travel services for sex tourism and declaring in state law that minors can never consent to trafficking.

Another change proposed by Schmidt would create a new felony crime of trading in child pornography over the Internet.

The bill also would increase the penalties for buying sex with a minor so that the presumed prison sentence for a first-time offender would nearly double to almost five years.