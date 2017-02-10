Community invited to provide input on future of Warner Park

The community is invited to participate in Manhattan Parks and Recreation’s survey about the current and future use of Warner Park. The survey is the first step in the master planning process for the park.



Warner Park is one of the largest expanses of undeveloped open space in the community with natural wooded areas and native prairie grass. The park features trails, shelters and a 9-hole disc golf course. The survey seeks input on the current use of those amenities and what park-goers would like to see included in the master plan for future use and development in the park. “We want to know the community’s opinion about trails, parking, education events and other potential uses for the park,” said Wyatt Thompson, senior park planner with Manhattan Parks and Recreation. The survey will be available online at http://surveymonkey.com/r/ warnerpark until Feb. 28.