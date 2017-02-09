Riley County Arrests February 9

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Seung Lee, 43, of Fort Riley, Kansas, was arrested in the 100 block of E. Bluemont Ave. on February 8, 2017 at approximately 8:30 AM. Lee was arrested on a US Army arrest/detain order for deserter. Lee was given no bond and transferred to the custody of Fort Filey military police.

Laryy Anumodu, 24, of Fort Riley, Kansas, was arrested in the 200 block of Custer Rd. in Fort Riley, Kansas on February 8, 2017 at approximately 11:30 AM. Anumodu was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for forfeiture of appearance bond. Anumodu was issued no bond, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Jeffrey Hughes, 43, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on February 8, 2017 at approximately 7:45 PM. Hughes was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for trafficking contraband. Hughes’ bond was set at $5,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

