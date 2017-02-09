Kansas man jailed on alleged child sex charges

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a suspect for child sex crimes.

On Monday Police in Salina received information from a third party of a possible sexual abuse case involving a female victim under the age of 16, according to a media release.

Through the course of the investigation, police determined that 47-year-old Ernest James Ortega, 47, Salina, sexually abused the girl at a residence in Salina.

Ortega was booked into the Saline County Jail on the following charges: 2 counts of Rape, 6 counts of Aggravated Criminal Sodomy, 2 counts of Sodomy, 6 counts of Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child, 7 counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child, and 4 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child.