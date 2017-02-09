Kan. officer remains in critical condition with chest, brain injuries

SEDGWICK COUNTY -Wichita Police Officer Brian Arterburn remains hospitalized in critical condition after he was run over by a suspect in a stolen SUV on Tuesday.

Arteburn, a 25-year-veteran of the police force suffered injuries to his chest, abdomen and brain, according to James Haan, M.D., medical director of Via Christi St. Francis Level 1 Trauma Center in a media release.

Update on Off Arterburn. Still in critical condition. Keep the thoughts and prayers coming! Keep fighting brother, we are with you!!!! pic.twitter.com/XJcfdF4QdT — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) February 9, 2017

The suspect who ran over the officer, Justin Terrazas, 31, is facing attempted first-degree murder charges. Authorities are expected to present the case against Terrazas to the Sedgwick County District Attorney on Friday.