Illusionist Jay Owenhouse coming to Manhattan

Jaw Owenhouse, a legendary escape artists and one of the most awarded illusionists in history, will perform in Manhattan one night only in “Dare to Believe!”, an illusion spectacular, Experience a night of grand illusions with the most amazing magic in the world, Bengal tigers up close, dangerous escapes, and inspiring storytelling.

Caught by the magic bug at four years old, Owenhouse first performed as a freshman in high school. Since then, in the spirit of “giving it away to keep it,” he’s invented magic effects and designed illusions not only for his show, but also for other magicians of world renown.

“The Magic if Jay Owenhouse” is currently touring the U.S., and will be in Manhattan Saturday, February 11 at 7:30 p.m. inside McCain Auditorium.